EXCLUSIVE! The occurrence of creative differences is a good thing because it proves that the actors are serious and paying attention to their work: Teri Meri Ikk Jindri actor Adhvik Mahajan

MUMBAI: Adhvik Mahajan is an integral part of Zee TV show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he shared his experience shooting for the show.

What made you to do this show "Teri Meri Ekk Jindri" ?

The story, concept and characterization. These are the ingredients I look for in any role and any show that I'm doing and this show suited me perfectly. It's what I wanted to do next after my previous work because I was looking for something which was new, fresh and something which I've never tried before, basically, out of my comfort zone.

How did you prepare for this role?

I had to lose weight because my last role required a bulkier frame, so I lost weight for this part. The character that I'm playing is a basic small town guy without any big dreams and aspirations, so I lost weight to look like a simple desi guy. I changed my body language, hairstyle and tone (gave it a Punjabi touch) for the part.

How do you deal with creative differences with other actors?

The occurrence of creative differences is a good thing because it proves that the actors are serious and paying attention on their work. According to me it creates a healthy environment if the team brings up new suggestions or corrections. And if talented people are working together, it always results into something productive and beneficial for the show. As our producer says, 'difference of opinions' can be there and we can sought it out, but when our core is same, and so are our intentions then 'creative differences' only add value to the show. (Also Read: “I had no idea that Jogi would become a style for kids” says Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’s Adhvik Mahajan)