EXCLUSIVE! The Plus Jodi to launch on THIS date on Star Plus

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have seen how so many new shows are set to be launched in the upcoming days.

The new year has started with a bang in the telly town and we can expect some great content to be produced on various channels.

Star Plus is one such channel that has never failed to impress us with a great variety of content.

ALSO READ: Anupama: AWW!!! Anupama in family group hug

The channel has presented some great shows in the past and is currently airing many amazing shows that are topping the TRP charts.

And now, we have an interesting update as the channel gears up for something fresh and unique for ardent viewers.

Star Plus is all set to launch a fun show for the viewers where the popular on-screen characters will come together once again to entertain the viewers.

Not many details about the same are out yet.

The show will be titled The Plus Jodi and it is likely to be launched on 6th February on Star Plus.

The Plus Jodi will air at 8 PM every Sunday.

How excited are you about it? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Twist! Pakhi is skeptical about Anuj-Anupamaa’s alliance, here is WHY