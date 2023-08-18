Exclusive! “The role has to be a powerful one, And has to give me a chance to perform and should give me a challenge as an actor.”, Actress Dhruvi Jani on what roles she wants to do, her movie debut, and more!

Dhruvi Jani

MUMBAI:   Dhruvi Jani is a popular name in the world of entertainment. The actress was seen in the show, Tenali Rama,  Bitti Business Wali, Vish Ya Amrit Sitara, and more.

The actress had been on a break for a while, she is back in the news because she will be making her movie debut this year. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to reflect on her acting break, her return to the screens, and more.

There is a whole layer of characters that are out there, what kind of roles are you looking forward to playing? 

I am looking forward to playing a powerful protagonist role or maybe an antagonist, but the role has to be a powerful one. And has to be a chance to perform and should give me a challenge as an actor.

You have been away from the screens for a bit, have you chosen to be away from TV?

I am not away from TV, I am waiting for the right project to come my way, the projects that came my way I didn't find any scope in the character to perform so thought would wait for some time to get a better opportunity as I believe in quality over quantity.

Is it a break from the field, and is there any deliberate reason? 

No, there is no break as such, as I am working on another project, like tourism/brand campaigns, also did a 40mins thriller movie for the OTT platform which is yet to release. So, as such no break from acting. 

What kind of roles are you looking to play, any specifications about positive and negative roles?

No, nothing like that, I am fine with positive leads or negative leads both. Just the role has to be challenging and interesting.

Are you excited to see Dhruvi in her debut role?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

About Author

