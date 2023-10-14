Exclusive! The season 1 of Pandya Store was a hit and now it is our responsibility to take it ahead: Ankur Nayyar on experience shooting for Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most entertaining shows on Star Plus. The show took a leap post which new actors came on board to continue the legacy and storyline.

Well, Ankur Nayyar is an integral part of the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she spoke about his experience shooting for the show. (Also Read: Pandya Store: What! Natasha lies to Suman about Dhawal )

It has been a good experience shooting for the show. I have worked with them earlier and it is a wonderful production house. I also like the way they treat the cast and crew. As for the channel, Star Plus is one channel that I have worked with most in my life. I wanted to be a part of this show. Season 1 was a hit and now it is our responsibility to take it ahead. So all in all it has been a wonderful experience." (Also Read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha goes back to Dhawal)

"The bond I share with the cast and my co-actors is also phenomenal," he added.

Speaking about his character, Ankur shared, " Well I cannot put it in one dimension but it is all what I wanted in a character. He is orthodox and wants his wife to behave in a particular way. His relationship with every character is different. What I love about him is his passion and dedication towards his work."

Well said Ankur!