Exclusive! "The secret to being relevant is that I am a director's muse, and I work exactly the way a director wants", Indira Krishnan aka Vedika Dalmia of Saavi Ki Savari talks about her secret to being relevant, her role and more

MUMBAI: Indira Krishnan plays the role of a Matriarch on Saavi Ki Savari.

Saavi Ki Savari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the house's welfare and her family.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the seasoned actress to talk about her role, her journey, what can we expect from the show and more.

Talking about the kind of a role Vedika has been playing and about her journey, she said, “So, Vedika has been a beautiful character and I etched it very beautifully, so that she feels relatable. I made it relatable only for the fact that it is airing on television and the kind of audience that watch us. I know about what kind of audience is going to watch me or this show, which is completely based on women entrepreneurship. So, I always see to it that it enhances the women's power in the show, especially as a mother and a mother-in-law. So, the balancing act as a woman is there, but the role changes from being a mother to being a mother-in-law, to being a bestie to Saavi and being a friend."

Talking about how as a character, Vedika is there for her children and handles adversities, she said, “So, navigating with Raksham and Nityam has been two completely different poles. So, where Nityam is concerned, Vedika knows that he is her born child and she knows that Raksham is an orphan to her, but she never differentiates that he is one from the womb and the other is from another. So, love has always been the same for Raksham as well. It has been tremendous because she has gone out of the way and made the family members accept Raksham for what and how he is, even when it comes to Raksham asking for a stake in the company or to work in it. She has always been the first one to stand by him.”

Indira has been part of the industry for many decades now, and she is still as relevant and thriving as she was earlier. When asked about her secret, she revealed, “So, secret to being relevant is - I am a directors muse and I work exactly the way a director wants and how he wants. I put in my inputs completely, with body language and kind of demand the role requires, as I played in Krishna Ben. She was a woman who was working so hard, while being a widow at the same time. She manages to provide for the kids as well. There's a contrast to the character of Kumudini, playing a staunch characterless but prideful devadasi. So, the entire format of me as an actor when I do characters, is how relatable the audience can be to this character. So, I've lived in this character when I have done my performances. I have kind of felt what would Kumudini feel like, or what would Vedika feel like when she as a mother is torn apart when her son is playing behind her. These things help bring out the essence”.

Indira Krishnan has been a seasoned actress, who has performed on TV, stage, and movies with roles delving into genres and her graceful performance shining through.

She is currently seen as Vedika Dalmiya, on Saavi Ki Savari on Colors.

