Exclusive! The show is doing well and the thrill factor keeps the interest alive in the hearts of the audience: Hrishikesh Pandey on shooting of Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI : Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann features Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria in the roles of Angad and Sahiba. While the core premise revolves around them, the show focuses on the story of Yash who has plot a plan against the Brar family and with Garry coming back into his life; he has immense support to destroy the family.

Playing the role of Yash is none other than Hrishikesh Pandey, who has been seen in popular television shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and CID. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Hrishikesh spoke about the current track’s development and his equation with Tushar Dhembla.

He shared, “People are in love with the track and drama. We recently celebrated one year completion of the show and we celebrated it too. I have been a part of many good and celebrated shows in the past and hence I appreciate this. I am happy to be a part of the show. Infact even when I meet people, they say why am I doing so bad with people. So they connect with the character.”

Speaking about his co-actors, Hrishikesh said, “I have been a part of this industry from many years and my co-stars are very respectful. Tushar Dhembla, Vijayendra, Himanshi and the others are wonderful souls and they often keep telling me what all they have seen my work in. They know how to respect and the equation is lovely.”

Talking about his character, he added, “People love drama and there are a lot of twists and turns ahead which will shock the audience. The show is doing well and the thrill factor is keeping the interest alive in the hearts of the audience.”

Well said Hrishikesh!