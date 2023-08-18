Exclusive! “ The show has completed one year and it was a very memorable journey that we’ve had ” - Sonam AKA Fenil Umrigar talks about Saavi Ki Savaari going off-air

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.
Sonam

MUMBAI:  Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and her family.

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next. 

Fans of the show are very devoted and have showered a lot of love and adoration on the cast and crew.

And while there is a cause for celebration, there is also a sad parting news.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Saavi Ki Savari is going off-air soon. 

Yes, you heard that right and we know that it can be hard to believe because the fan following of the show is very devoted. 

TellyChakkar reached out to Fenil Umrigar, who plays the pivotal role of Sonam on the show to talk about the show going off-air, to which she said, “Yes, it is confirmed news, but it was a very memorable journey that we’ve had. The show has also completed one year and congratulations to the whole team for that. It has been an amazing journey. It was a great team to work with, and I would thank each and every one of them for being a part of this journey and making it memorable for me”.

Fenil, plays the role of Sonam on the show, and her character has been through quite the journey. Even after turning grey, she has received a lot of appreciation for it. 

What are your thoughts on the show going off-air? 

Tell us in the comments below! 

