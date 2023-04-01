Exclusive! The stage is set for Baalveer 3, soon to commence shooting; deets inside

Baalveer 3 was announced by the team recently which will star a brand-new cast. The show was one of the most popular shows of its time on television and is all set to make a comeback with a new season.
MUMBAI : 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who protects the nation from evil. The first season had actor Dev Joshi play the lead role. The show returned after a break and the got a revised title of ‘Baal Veer Returns’, where Dev Joshi and Vansh Sayani teamed up against the evil forces in the show.
 

Also read -   EXCLUSIVE! Dev Joshi confirmed for the new season of Balveer

It premiered in 2019 on Sony SAB which ended in 2021. Its second season premiered not much later after that. It is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

As we had earlier reported that Dev Joshi and Aditi Sanwal are casted for the show, this time we are here with another update. 

According to sources, the shooting for Baalveer 3 is going to commence in a few days. The preparations are done with Dev Joshi coming in. We have also heard that more of the casting will be done shortly.

Also read -  EXCLUSIVE! Aditi Sanwal to star opposite Dev Joshi in Balveer 3

Are you excited for the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

About Author

