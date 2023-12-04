Exclusive! “As the story is moving ahead, as an actor even I am exploring different bits of the character of Satvik”, Agnisakshi’s Aashay Mishra talks about his character, the show, and more!

MUMBAI:Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an expiry date. It’s the journey of Jeevika, whose dream of building a whole new life with her husband Satvik is shattered on the first night of marriage.

Aashay Mishra is a popular actor known for shows like Pyaar Ke Papad in which he played Omkar Gupta, Story 9 Months Ki playing Sarangdhar "Sarang" Pandey, and Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein as Vaibhav Toshniwal.

Currently seen playing the role of Satvik in the show Agnisakshi- Ek Samjhauta.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the show, his character, and upcoming twists and turns.

How has this journey been for you shooting this show till now?

It's been great, I would say. It’s a beautiful show, a beautiful character to play, lovely co-actors, a New City, and a New vibe, so it's going well, I'd say, I really like the character as I've never played something like this before so it's a new thing for me, a new take. The whole team is really good, we eat together, we play together, we shoot and yes, we are having a Gala time, we're all having fun.

What is that X-factor about your character that made it click for you?

Okay, so the X-factor about the character, if I were to give one word for it, I would say the overall suaveness of Satvik. The way he dresses, the way he supports his people, the way he talks. So, the overall conduct is appealing. Secondly, the intensity that he has, and how he acts is one dimension, and the other is how he is from the inside. Moreover, his emotional quotient is charming to me.



What kind of twists and turns can we expect for the show and your character moving forward?

We do have a lot of twists and turns coming up, and new entries as well. A high-voltage drama can be expected, and we can vouch for a wholesome complete entertainment package.

And as the story is moving ahead, as an actor even I am exploring different bits of the character of Satvik and yes, Satvik is also changing, transcending, there are transitions happening within his character, his thought- process, the way he is approaching his work and trying to have a work-life balance.

