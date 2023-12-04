Exclusive! “As the story is moving ahead, as an actor even I am exploring different bits of the character of Satvik”, Agnisakshi’s Aashay Mishra talks about his character, the show, and more!

Aashay Mishra is a popular actor known for shows like Pyaar Ke Papad in which he played Omkar Gupta and more.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 21:26
Exclusive! “As the story is moving ahead, as an actor even I am exploring different bits of the character of Satvik”, Agnisakshi

MUMBAI:Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an expiry date. It’s the journey of Jeevika, whose dream of building a whole new life with her husband Satvik is shattered on the first night of marriage. 

Aashay Mishra is a popular actor known for shows like Pyaar Ke Papad in which he played Omkar Gupta, Story 9 Months Ki playing Sarangdhar "Sarang" Pandey, and Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein as Vaibhav Toshniwal.

Currently seen playing the role of Satvik in the show Agnisakshi- Ek Samjhauta.

ALSO READ: Agnisakshi: High Drama! Pradeep determined to take away Jeevika, Satvik comes to stop

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the show, his character, and upcoming twists and turns.

How has this journey been for you shooting this show till now?

It's been great, I would say. It’s a  beautiful show, a beautiful character to play, lovely co-actors, a New City, and a New vibe, so it's going well, I'd say, I really like the character as I've never played something like this before so it's a new thing for me, a new take. The whole team is really good, we eat together, we play together, we shoot and yes, we are having a Gala time, we're all having fun.

What is that X-factor about your character that made it click for you?

Okay, so the X-factor about the character, if I were to give one word for it, I would say the overall suaveness of Satvik. The way he dresses, the way he supports his people, the way he talks. So, the overall conduct is appealing. Secondly, the intensity that he has, and how he acts is one dimension, and the other is how he is from the inside. Moreover, his emotional quotient is charming to me.


What kind of twists and turns can we expect for the show and your character moving forward? 

We do have a lot of twists and turns coming up, and new entries as well. A high-voltage drama can be expected, and we can vouch for a wholesome complete entertainment package.

And as the story is moving ahead, as an actor even I am exploring different bits of the character of Satvik and yes, Satvik is also changing, transcending, there are transitions happening within his character, his thought- process, the way he is approaching his work and trying to have a work-life balance.

Aashay Mishra plays the leading role of Satvik on the show Agnisakshi on Colors.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Agnisakshi: Oh No! Satvik hurts Jeevi with his harsh words, tells her to stay away from business

Agnisakshi Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta Shivika Pathak Aashay Mishra Colors Agnisakshi Spoilers Story 9 Months Ki Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein Pyaar Ke Papad
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 21:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Udaariyaan: Upcoming Twist! THIS new character to bring new colors in Nehmat’s life
MUMBAI:Udaariyaan is a television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns...
Junooniyat: Oh No! Elahi to be rusticated
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Romantic! Watch out for Eisha and Armaan’s sizzling chemistry as they dance together
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Exclusive! “As the story is moving ahead, as an actor even I am exploring different bits of the character of Satvik”, Agnisakshi’s Aashay Mishra talks about his character, the show, and more!
MUMBAI:Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Chashni: OMG! Raunak’s ugly side out, Chandni makes a BIG demand
MUMBAI:Star Plus has come up with a new serial Chashni, which is released under the banner of SOL Production. The show...
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
Latest Video
Related Stories
HOUSEFULL
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Aww! Karan Kundrra kisses Tejasswi Prakash on the show and paints the stage with love
Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull: Exclusive! Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal to grace the show
Fahmaan Khan
Interesting! Fahmaan Khan has a new trending Reel Partner and it's not Sumbul Touqeer Khan! Find Out Who?
Shoaib Ibrahim
Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a sassy reply to a user who pointed at his wife Dipika Kakkar for having junk food and alleged her of not worrying about their baby
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Exclusive! Sudha Chandran to grace the show
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Exclusive! Sudha Chandran to grace the show
Kya Baat Hai! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and more; check out a few contestants whose popularity increas
Kya Baat Hai! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and more; check out a few contestants whose popularity increased incredibly post Bigg Boss 16