Exclusive! The team is all the more positive and motivated after the TRP jump: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria

Teri Meri Doriyaann is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Films. The show started on a very promising note and the show has constantly kept the audience glued to their screens.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 14:01
Vijayendra Kumeria

MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The serial is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom.

Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaan! Upcoming Drama! Sahiba asks Angad to give their relationship another chance, Angad walks away!

Teri Meri Doriyaann is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Films. The show started on a very promising note and the show has constantly kept the audience glued to their screens. The show has a sikh setting and involves 3 love stories starring Himanshi Parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora.

Vijayendra plays the lead actor of the show. Teri Meri Doriyaann has been performing very well on the BARC charts as well. TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijayendra and in an exclusive conversation, he shared details about the show performing exceedingly well and the audience response the show is getting.

He said, “I am very happy and the entire team has put in a lot of hardwork. The creative team has worked even harder to maintain the position. We celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony and the team is all the more positive and motivated after this. Infact, we have pledged to give our best.”

Vijayendra further added, “The track is good but more than that, the chemistry is also coming out well. Along with romance, there is also thrill to the show which makes it all the more entertaining to keep the audience hooked.”

Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaan! Upcoming Drama! Seerat gets involved with the mystery figure, gets shocked by his real identity!

Well said Vijayendra!


 

BARC TRP ratings Teri Meri Doriyaann Star Plus Cockrow and Shaika Films Himanshi Parashar Vijendra Kumeria Roopam Sharma Tushar Dhembla Prachi hada Jatin Arora TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 14:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! The team is all the more positive and motivated after the TRP jump: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.The serial is a modern-day fairy...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Goons attack Angad assuming he is Sunny Sood
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Anupamaa : Sad! Anupama breaks down as Kinjal and Toshu leave to abroad; Baa and Bapuji faint in the Shah house
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sam gets arrested; promises to make Savi’s life a living hell!
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial stars Shakti...
Amazing! It’s been a tear since Drishyam 2 released, THIS is what Ajay Devgn has to say
MUMBAI: Drishyam 2 turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2022. It was a time when films, especially remakes were...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Amrish refuses to get Isha back into his house
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Drishyam
Amazing! It’s been a tear since Drishyam 2 released, THIS is what Ajay Devgn has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ashneer Grover
What! Ashneer Grover reacts after news of him and wife Madhuri being stopped by Delhi Police at Indira Gandhi International Airport goes viral
Karan Wahi
Congratulations: Karan Wahi is now a permanent resident of Dubai!
Mohammed Nizam
Must Read! Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Mohammed Nizam requests fans’ prayers for his ailing father
Anuj
Exclusive! “ I have mostly done characters that are very obedient, and family-oriented”, Anuj Khurana opens up about his character in Sony SAB’s Pashmina, his acting process, and more!
Salman
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan schools Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya in the therapy room
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Congrats: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin becomes a TRP topper yet again; here's what goes into making the show a superhit!