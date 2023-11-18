Exclusive! The team is all the more positive and motivated after the TRP jump: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria

MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The serial is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom.

Teri Meri Doriyaann is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Films. The show started on a very promising note and the show has constantly kept the audience glued to their screens. The show has a sikh setting and involves 3 love stories starring Himanshi Parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora.

Vijayendra plays the lead actor of the show. Teri Meri Doriyaann has been performing very well on the BARC charts as well. TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijayendra and in an exclusive conversation, he shared details about the show performing exceedingly well and the audience response the show is getting.

He said, “I am very happy and the entire team has put in a lot of hardwork. The creative team has worked even harder to maintain the position. We celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony and the team is all the more positive and motivated after this. Infact, we have pledged to give our best.”

Vijayendra further added, “The track is good but more than that, the chemistry is also coming out well. Along with romance, there is also thrill to the show which makes it all the more entertaining to keep the audience hooked.”






