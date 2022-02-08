EXCLUSIVE! 'The trolls have begun but I am grateful for working with Indreshji on-screen, it's a dream come true' Simran aka Chetna Singh on the upcoming track of Udaariyaan, fans reaction on pairing with Indresh Malik and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Also read: Udaariyaan: OMG! Tejo falls in Jasmine’s trap, screams for Fateh’s help

As we know about the current track, Amanpreet has returned to get Candy back and a major trauma shall unfold in front of Simran as she will get reminded of her torturous past where she faced domestic violence because of him. Will the Virks save Simran from Amanpreet's torture again? We rang the gorgeous Simran aka Chetna Singh, to know about her take on the track, challenges and more. She had an interesting revelation to make:

Finally a massive track revolves around Simran, how excited are you?

It is extremely exciting, I have been waiting for this since a year and we had spoken last year when I told you that there is a lot to unfold with Simran and finally we are seeing one of those ace cards getting unfolded so yes, I am quite excited to unveil this side where her ex lover has returned and now he is here to take her happiness back and bring back the old trauma.

How challenging is it to perform for the current track?

Indreshji is quite older than me and he is extremely experienced so I do have that performance pressure as he is an amazing actor. All the time I have to be on my toes as all of a sudden there are a lot of scenes that are traumatizing and heart wrenching. I want to connect with those who have gone through domestic violence and abusive relationship. I hope that I am able to portray the strength and help them taking strong decision.

It is a miss-match duo onscreen with you and Indresh Malik, what was your reaction?

Everyone have been telling me the same, people who are about to trolll me on Instagram for the pairing. I did ponder over it in the beginning but I understood that from the background I have come that is theatre, even to get a role that is meaty was a blessing so I shouldn't be bothered on who is paired next to me. Rather it's a dream come true for me as I recently watched his performance in Gangubai and I really wanted to work with him. They have practically made my dream a reality for me and that too he is paired opposite me. As long as we are performing well together, it's great. This is reality, there are times when we ask our cousins or friends that how did you fall for this person or so. So yes! He is a great artist and I am humbled to work with him.

What is your message to the trollers?

I really hope that they don't mix my reel life with the real one. They mustn't just troll for the heck of it. Instead see the performance, respect the artist, the work that they are doing. It is my request to all of them, trolling is only spreading negativity. I still reckon when I read the track, it came to my mind that all my co-stars have been through this negative phase while performing onscreen, now it's my time to bear it.

All power to the gorgeous much for performing such a courageous track.

Also read: Oh No! Isha Malviya aka Jasmine gets injured on the sets of Udaariyan