EXCLUSIVE! 'The upcoming track is surely going to be exciting for all of us' Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh reveals his reaction to the track of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, his camaraderie with Ayesha Singh and more

Our offscreen bond is also so great that the chemistry is quite natural onscreen and we are quite comfortable with each other as co-actors so it gets easier to bring out the best onscreen. This creates great magic between us and it translates into catharsis with the viewers. I would credit everyone who is associated with the show and the one who makes the scenes possible.
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers, we got in touch with Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh to know about his reaction to the upcoming track and his bond with Sai. Check out what he had to reveal: 

What was your reaction to the current track of the show as Samrat is dying? 

Honestly, If it is a part of the story, then I must be okay with it as I am a part of the show, fans are showering a lot of love and I was extremely overwhelmed emotionally looking at their reaction on the track. It is surely going to be exciting for everyone. 

This would be the second time that we shall see you away from the screen in the show, what is your take on this? 

Every story's character has its own part and I feel the same about Samrat. I believe it is important that my character has prominence rather than thinking about how long is my track or what would I do in the show. I have realised that the audience is quite invested in the show and if we are receiving that reaction from them then it feels that we have succeeded. 

Tell us something about your bond with Sai, as the camaraderie looks amazing onscreen between Sai and Samrat

Whenever I have done an emotional scene with Sai, I have never needed glycerine or anything. Our camaraderie is so great that I have never wanted any other medium to act the scenes. Our offscreen bond is also so great that the chemistry is quite natural onscreen and we are quite comfortable with each other as co-actors so it gets easier to bring out the best onscreen. This creates great magic between us and it translates into catharsis with the viewers. I would credit everyone who is associated with the show and the one who makes the scenes possible. 

