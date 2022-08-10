EXCLUSIVE! “The weirdest food I have ever had is the Mediterranean,” says Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is playing the role of Dr Tulika in Banni Chow Home Delivery. She is winning a lot of hearts with her performance on the show. Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got interesting insights.
MUMBAI :Riya Sharma made her acting debut in 2018 with Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie portraying Chinki Tandon. She is best known for her portrayal of Dr. Mayura Dubey Shukla in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka and Kashibai Ballal in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

She is currently playing the role of Dr Tulika in Banni Chow Home Delivery. She is winning a lot of hearts with her performance on the show.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got interesting insights about the actress’ food habits and cravings.

What is the weirdest food you have ever had?

“The weirdest food I have ever had is the Mediterranean. It was a dish, but it was really weird. It was like gum, it was very expensive and weird.”

What is your GoTo food joint?

“My GoTo food place is any place which has pani puri. I love that a lot.

What is your favorite ghar ka khana?

“My favorite ghar ka khana is dal chawal, anytime.”

One dish you love to cook and one you hate to?

“I love to cook dal chawal beause it’s the easiest and I anyway don’t like cooking very much. So I don’t like to cook anything that is difficult or out of my hands.”

What is your midnight craving?

“My midnight craving is chocolates.”

Are you a tea person or a coffee?

“I love both but I am a little more inclined towards tea.

What is your favorite cheat meal?

“It would have to be pastries.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

 

