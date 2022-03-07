EXCLUSIVE! "There is always something new to unveil with Nakul", says Sandeep Sharma on his character in Swaran Ghar, favourite co-star and more

He is a nice guy, he listens to his mother as well as his wife and also thinks about every aspect. Even the son's perspective is depicted in the show and as the story proceeds there is always something new that Nakul has to offer. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 03:15
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is heart-touching and makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family. 

In an exclusive conversation with Sandeep Sharma, we asked the dapper actor about his character, his favourite co-actor and more. Check out what he had to share: 

How has your character grown in the show? 

As an actor, we always seek for a character that has layers. As it is a daily soap, you need to have layers to your role and with Nakul, I have been exploring a lot of shades and layers as there is so much of space to add to it and in a daily soap there is scope of having a surprise element with every episode and every scene. It has indeed grown with time as I got a chance to really focus on different emotions while performing Nakul. 

There are alot of layers with Nakul that have been unveiling, what's your take? 

Initially, Nakul was shown in the negative shade as the narrative was set that way, as the show progressed Nakul has actually unveiled layers that we see normally, I would say that nobody is Black or White in reality, either you are getting manipulated or manipulating someone all your life, this is the reality. He is a nice guy, he listens to his mother as well as his wife and also thinks about every aspect. Even the son's perspective is depicted in the show and as the story proceeds there is always something new that Nakul has to offer. 

Who is your favourite co-star on the sets of Swaran Ghar?

Obviously it's Mom aka Sangitaji, the way she acts is absolutely mesmerizing and with the finesse she performs; while doing scenes with her even my performance turns great. Everytime we perform together, the action and reaction turns out like a symphony. She always lifts the co-actor with her performance. 

Well, we are adoring all the shades of Nakul, how about you all? 

