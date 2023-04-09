Exclusive! “There are a lot of twists and turns coming up in the show” Natasha aka Priyanshi Yadav talks about the upcoming track of the show and the real identity of Chiku!

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry.

The show has taken a 15 leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki,

Rishita, and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

Currently, the track is focusing on Chiku’s return and Natasha's wedding but there are a lot of twists in store.

TellyChakkar caught up with Priyanshi Yadav who plays the lead role of Natasha in the show to talk about the upcoming track!

Talking about the upcoming track of When Chiku kidnaps Natasha, she said, “Chiku doesn’t want Natasha, he wants her jewelry, and why Chiku is doing this even Natasha does not know, There are a lot of twists and turns coming up in the show”.

She further revealed, “There is only one guy who saves Natasha, that is Dhaval, he has saved me from Chiku, he has rescued me and he takes me back to our wedding venue because we are going to get married and Chiku had kidnaped Natasha from the wedding and Natasha has found out that this is not the real Chiku”.

It will be interesting to see what happens next on the show and we will ever get to see the real Chiku.

