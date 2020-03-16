EXCLUSIVE! 'There are more layers to Jagtap this time' Siddharth Bodke gets candid about his return in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, equation with Ayesha and Neil and more

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

It was recently updated that Jagtap returns to Sai and Virat's life and this time he has come to seek revenge from Sai, we got in touch with Siddharth Bodke to know about his reaction to returning to the show, his character graph and more. Check out what the dapper had to reveal:

Returning to Ghum after such a long gap, how exciting was that?

Actually, I was waiting for this for a very long time. Since the beginning, they had revealed that Jagtap will return but the track took a long for me to return. They recently called me and shared that they are planning to bring me back on track. I always wanted to explore more layers in this character and finally, I am getting to do so as this was my first negative character and I was really enjoying it.

What can the viewers expect from Jagtap after the grand return?

Initially, he was negative but his love for Sai was genuine. Now that everything is ruined there will be more vengeance from Jagtap's end and yes many more layers to get unfolded with the character.

How excited are you to work with Ayesha again?

Ayesha is my very good friend, we really loved working with each other and even with Neil, our scenes used to be amazing and I was really missing it. Now, that we are back, the feeling is overwhelming. When the bond offscreen is good then it turns great onscreen as we have that comfort zone. So yes, we are all very excited.

