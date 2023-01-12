Exclusive! There is a lot of creative freedom on the sets of Kundali Bhagya: Farukh Saeed

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV is one of the most sought after shows on television. The Balaji Telefilms show has had a long run of more than seven years now and the audience cannot have enough of what the show has to offer.

The show stars Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Manit Joura, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Syed in the leading roles. The current drama is on a high point with Rajveer and Palki’s roka ceremony. Farukh Saeed plays a pivotal role in shaping the current track. (Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: Kya Baat Hai! Shaurya plans to confess his love to Palki )

In an exclusive conversation with Farukh, he shared some interesting details on associating with the show and his relationship with Balaji Telefilms.

Farukh stated, “It has been a nice and wonderful association. All the staff from production to the creative team is extremely cooperative and supportive. There are actors who have been associated with the show from the past seven years and I am new however, it does not feel like that. We all are like a family. The most important part is that all the actors are very professional in nature.”

When questioned about creative satisfaction, Farukh averred, “We all have creative freedom on the sets. We also give our own inputs and after consent we go ahead. Sometimes, if we feel that the scenes are getting tense, we also add in elements of humour. It is a blessing to work with Balaji Telefilms. I have been associated with the production house from a while now and have done shows in the likes of Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and many more.” (Also Read: Kundali Bhagya 30th November 2023 Written Episode Update)

Well said Farukh!