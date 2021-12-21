Exclusive! There may be a lot of Shaguns in the industry but there is only one male actor with the name Shagun and I am proud of it: Shagun Pandey

MUMBAI : There are a lot of men with women's names and one of them is actor Shagun Pandey, who is currently playing the lead role of Hooda Alhawat in Zee TV's Meet.

Shagun name is usually addressed to females. Hence, we asked him how he deals with situations when people assume him to be a female thinking Shagun is a woman's name. He shared, "Yes, I agree that Shagun is a female name and someone who wouldn't know me and calls me they would expect a female to answer the call however I have to make it clear that it's me Shagun in my masculine voice. They get shocked seeing a 6.2 feet tall guy in front of them. Lot of people say that it is a female name then why have you kept it. And I always reply that it is a very unique name. There may be a lot of Shaguns but there is only one man with the female name Shagun. So, I find it unique and it transpires into my personality."

We asked him if he ever thought of going for a name change, he replied, "Never, I want to be called and remembered with this name."

Shagun is doing quite well for himself however he thinks he is yet to explore as an actor, he shared, ‘I have a long journey ahead. This is the first time I got an opportunity to play a solo lead. I want to play all kinds of roles and don’t want to restrict myself to a particular genre. I want to be an all-rounder and explore as an actor.”

Shagun has previously been part of shows like Santoshi Maa, Badho Bahu, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Shubh Aarambh and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.