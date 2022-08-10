Exclusive! There’s going to be a big dhamaka in the Colors show Dharampatnii, check out sneak peek inside

we saw that Ravi and Pratiksha manage to fight the goons and get home safely. We saw that it will be the day of Pratiksha’s wedding with Malhar and Ravi’s wedding with Kavya.
Exclusive! There’s going to be a big dhamaka in the Colors show Dharampatnii, check out sneak peek inside

MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav, Gurpreet Bedi, and Akash Jagga. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate.

Also read - Exclusive! “If I fall in love with someone, I will do it devotedly and completely,” Fahmaan Khan talks about his new show and similarities in his characters

The show is going through major twists and turns and as we saw in the previous episodes, a lot of major shifts are happening on the show.

However, things are going to take a dramatic turn.

Now, the situation is going to get upside down and Kavya’s father, Mr. Sachdeva will create a scene in the wedding. He will stop the wedding immediately and this will shock everyone in the house.

Check out below to see a sneak peek of the scene:

Also read - Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni: Exclusive! Ravi Forces Pratiksha to get married,kidnaps her?

Are you excited to see what happens next?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

