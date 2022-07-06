EXCLUSIVE! There is so much more work coming for the actors now: Pandya Store's Kruttika Desai Khan on content in Television, her hobbies and more

In terms of creativity, because of the pace that is there on television with churning out episodes daily, creativity has suffered a bit. In terms of fame, money and work they have grown exponentially, and there is so much more work coming in for actors. There are different genres, things are changing again from what it was 15 years ago.

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite. 

In an exclusive conversation with us, Suman aka Kruttika Desai Khan shared her take on the content in Television, spoke about her hobbies, and more check out what she had to reveal: 

What are your hobbies? 

I like to do various things, and I believe in being a jack of all. I do a little bit of painting, gardening, reading, and travelling. 

How has the narrative in Television content changed? 

Yes, one always tried to make something different in terms of content earlier, and now it is more like that one is working so let's do something like that. Slowly, I see the change with the OTT platform coming in, so I feel television is also changing looking at the variety of content. In terms of creativity, because of the pace that is there on television with churning out episodes daily, creativity has suffered a bit. In terms of fame, money and work they have grown exponentially, and there is so much more work coming in for actors. There are different genres, things are changing again from what it was 15 years ago. 

What is your take on the current content in Television? 

If you see the shows of the 90s and late '80s were superior, despite not being technically advanced at that time. Now that we have such cameras and technology which are so much more superior than them yet the content was better. Everybody was more innovative and focused. 

EXCLUSIVE! There is so much more work coming for the actors now: Pandya Store's Kruttika Desai Khan on content in Television, her hobbies and more
