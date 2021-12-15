EXCLUSIVE! There is a special CONNECTION between Priya and Shivina from Bade Acche Lagte hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows of the current times.

We have seen how the show is witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Ram and Priya's lives have been witnessing several changes.

Some new drama will take place in the show as Nandini and Shubham are all set to target Akki. Their major motive is to separate Ram and Priya.

Meanwhile, Sid is also supporting Shubham and he is now involved with Priya's youngest sister Sandy.

The Soods and the Kapoors became one family because of Shivina and Akki's marriage, and later, Ram and Priya got married for the sake of their families.

In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Sneha Namanandi, who plays the role of Shivina, spoke about a major similarity between her and Priya's character, which is quite interesting.

A lot of things are similar in Priya and Shivina's lives.

The first is that both were in a relationship with different guys before they got married.

Priya dated Neeraj and he dumped her and went on to marry her sister Maitri, while Shivina dumped Sid and went on to marry Akki.

Shivina and Priya had the baggage of their past, which is interfering in their present.

Sneha went on to say, "Whatever happens with Priya di is happening with Shivina in the show."

Moreover, Priya's conversation with Neeraj was recorded, which created problems for her.

Then the same thing happened with Shivina after her conversation with Sid was recovered, which landed her in a big problem.

Priya and Shivina's lives are connected in some way or the other and both face issues.

Well, it will be interesting to see how things turn out to be in the upcoming episodes.

