Exclusive! “There were always these nuances, small things from my life that were linked with Samrat”, Yogendra Vikram Singh talks about stepping out of Samrat's character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and joining Meet, and more!

MUMBAI:Yogendra Vikram Singh is one of the most popular and admired actors in the entertainment industry, he has been a part of films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl, Baabarr, NH10, Mirza Juuliet, Trapped and Saand Ki Aankh among others.

Apart from films, he has also worked in television shows like Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. He is a complete fitness and fashion freak. Yogendra keeps trying his hand at different types of outfits and posts them on social media. Moreover, he has also been part of many ad commercials.

Yogendra was last seen in the popular Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Samrat. He really spread his magic on the screen so well that even after exiting the show, people still want to see more of his character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his entry in the show Meet, his character. When asked about the challenges and the process of stepping out of the role of Samrat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and stepping into the role of Mahendra, he said, “Samrat has some essence of who I am in real life; there are similarities, so it wasn't the biggest challenge to play that role; I did not have to necessarily put in extra effort, except for when certain situations would arrive where, as an actor, I had to put in efforts, but there were always these nuances, small things from my life that were linked with Samrat and Samrat, which helped me play the role the way that I did”.



He further spoke about his character in Meet and said, “And Mahendra is a different experience because I have no experience with this world, and to get accustomed to it, I had to do my own research a bit to see what the dialect is like, the lifestyle is like, how fearless they are, and most importantly, how they express their feelings, and to be able to do that convincingly, that this is how Mahendra would talk, that is a hurdle for Yogendra, but that is fun for me as an actor, to be able to do a role like that, is to be To play a role that is opposite to who are and believes in different things, and to be able to execute that, where people also believe in the role that you are pulling off”.

Yogendra Vikram Singh plays the role of Mahendra Sangwan on Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet on Zee TV.

