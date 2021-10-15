EXCLUSIVE! 'There were times where one day I would survive on Vada Pav and the next day spend my paycheck on a lavish meal,' Molkki's Veer aka Mohit Hiranandani on his initial days in Mumbai, Patiala Babes, and more

MUMBAI: Mohit Hiranandani hails from the city of Literary arts and culture Kolkata. The dapper made it big on TV with the reality show MTV Splitsvilla Season 10. He also works as a model and is popular among the young generation for his stylish attitude and impressive personality. The actor is best known for his stint in Patiala Babes and now Molkki; apart from these, he was also a part of Pavitra Bhagya.

We got in touch with the hunk and asked him a few questions regarding his initial days in Mumbai, memories with Patiala Babes, and more. Check out his interesting answers for them.

Talking about memories with Patiala Babes, how has your journey from being Mickey to Veer been?

It has been a great ride, I remember just after the show I had bagged the web series I did with Nakuul Bhai and we had gone to London for the shoot. I reckon my immigration time went so smoothly as the immigration officer in London was a Patiala Babes fan and it was an overwhelming experience, getting clicked by fans because they watched the show. It was my first show so that was a different feeling altogether.

I loved working with Kunal Bhai and Aneri in Pavitra Bhagya, and then Kuch Toh Hai but the shows didn't live long so I didn't get to do much or live with my character for long. Now as Veer it has been a great ride, a little bumpy for sure. I have enjoyed the entire journey and I am loving it. I always say that God has been kind and I am looking forward to doing more interesting roles.

When did you first realise that self-independence is very important and how did that happen?

I think it happened in 2017, till 2017 I was handling my dad's business. I was a very contented guy, my dad had a hard time believing I was a Sindhi boy. I was very happy with whatever I was earning and didn't have that goal or hunger to achieve more. Then I had to try out acting and I came to Bombay, I realised that Bombay is such a fast city. There is so much competition, healthy competition and I realised that once you get a taste of something then your taste gets better. I hope it keeps getting better and I never go back.

How has Bombay treated me?

Everybody in this world should visit Bombay once, for everyone who thinks they have achieved something should visit Bombay for sure, it hits you in the gut. Bombay has been a teacher to me, it has taught me humility, being confident, being humble, it has taught me how to live because of the city. I have had days surviving on Vada Pav for lunch because I didn't have money and the next day dining at a lavish restaurant having my favourite cuisine as I received my paycheck. This city teaches you to live the best of both worlds.

