EXCLUSIVE! THESE celebrity guest stars to grace the Zee TV show of DID Super Moms season 3 this week

Currently, Zee TV is airing the singing reality show Dance India Dance Super Moms. The show is hosted by popular anchor Jay Bhanushali.

Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree and Urmilla Matondkar are seen as the judges for the third season of Dance India Dance Super Moms.

We all know that a lot of celebrity guests grace the show to promote their films and have a gala time with the contestants.

This week, the show is about to be super fun with not just one but 5 celebrity guests. The names include those of:

Anu Malik: He is currently about to be on the judge’s panel on the reality singing show Sa Re Ga Ma on Zee TV.

Sunny Leone: Sunny is currently a part of the film Ginna which is yet to hit the cinema and apart from that her song just came out by the name Naach Baby with the DID Super Moms judge Remo D’Souza and Punit Pathak.

Mika Singh: Recently, on Mika’s swayamvar show called Mika Di Vohti, Mika Singh decided to marry Akanksha Puri, his close friend of 13 years.

Kumar Sanu: In addition to his charitable efforts with his NGO and extensive work in the field of education, Kumar is also actively pursuing his business plan. He opened the Kumar Sanu Vidya Niketan school in Karol Bagh, New Delhi. He recently built a restaurant called Dum Laga ke Haisha in Kolkata, which is based on his work from Bollywood.

Punit Pathak: He recently was part of the song Naach Baby along with Remo D’Souza and Sunny Leone.

