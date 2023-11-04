Exclusive! “They will help Anupama to get back to her real self and be the strong Anupama that she always was”, Anupama’s Bhavesh aka Mehul Nisar talks about his re-entry on the show, his bond, and upcoming twists!

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Actor Mehul Nisar plays the role of Bhavesh on the show and has recently re-entered the show.

Mehul has always been appreciated for his role as Bhavesh and Fans love his sibling bond with Rupali Ganguly, on and off the screen.

Mehul Nisar has worked in both television and movies for a long time. With the 1998 tv show Hip-Hop Hurray, he began his career.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about his re-entry into the show, the bond, and what to expect.

How has the audience response been to you being back on the show?

The response is overwhelming. The audience is very happy to see Bhavesh, Anu's brother back in the show. It’s a great feeling as an actor as well to see your work being appreciated.

Moving forward will Bhavesh and Kanta be the strong pillars of Anupama’s life?

Yes, Bhavesh and Kanta will be strong pillars in Anu's life. They will help Anupama to get back to her real self and be the strong Anupama that she always was.

What is the experience like when you go back on the sets of Anupama?

I used to be a Mehmaan on the set shooting once in a while. The cast and crew are so welcoming. It's very pleasant and joyful. Most of my scenes are with Rupali and Savita Tai. Rupali is a dear friend and I have known Savita Tai for a long time as well, there is a lot of fun and masti on the sets. The other co-actors Gaurav, Sudhanshu, Ashish, Ashl, Esha, and others are also very friendly. There is a very happy vibe on the sets and i

What new Twists and turns can we expect to see from your character?

Bhavesh is the only brother of Anupama and has seen her journey since childhood. He has always stood and will stand by Anupama through her thick and thin.

Having had a long-standing relationship with Rajshri Films, Mehul had collaborated with them on projects like Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki.

