EXCLUSIVE! Thinking that I would get a better opportunity, I took a jump into films: Udann fame Malvi Malhotra

Malvi Malhotra has done movies in different languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. She has also been a part of a movie titled Hotel Milan and TV show Udann on Colors. Currently she has done some Punjabi songs and music videos and she recently shot for a new installment of ‘Teri Meri Life’.
Malvi Malhotra

MUMBAI : Malvi Malhotra has done movies in different languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. She has also been a part of a movie titled Hotel Milan and TV show Udann on Colors.  

Malvi Malhotra stabbing case: Friend Prashant Bajaj EXPOSES attacker Yogesh Kumarr, says it was a foolproof, planned attack

Currently she has done some Punjabi songs and music videos and she recently shot for a new instalment of ‘Teri Meri Life’. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com Malvi opened up on her growth in the industry as an artist.

You have done quite a lot of films in different languages like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada etc...How does television interest you?

I started with television and it actually made me perfect as an actor because I used to shoot everyday on Udann (Colors) and work for long hours. It has taught me and ahead in future also if I get some opportunity to be a part of television, I shall definitely take it up.

You have not explored much in the TV space...

When I was a part of Udann, I shot for the show for eight months but later I got offered a film. I saw the cast and everything so I thought why not try that out. I thought I would get an opportunity to come back on television but if the film goes out of hand, I would be missing a good opportunity. Keeping that in mind took up the film and jumped to films.

What kind of roles do you see yourself doing in future given that the OTT medium is growing too?

There is so much of content on the digital space and there are many TV actors who contribute their art in short stories too. Along with TV they are doing short films too so there is too much too explore. For a TV actor it is good that they get to explore other mediums too.

What kind of roles do you see yourself playing?

In television, I have seen so many shows which are coming and they are content driven. I would love to be a part of something very intense like Beyhadh starring Jennifer Winget. As for OTT, I want something where I can perform. Concepts like Bombay Begums and Family Man have characters of so much depth.

You have shot for a music video too. What is the premise about?

This song Teri Meri Life 2 had a good response and we planned to make a second video.  We just thought we would make it again and I hope this would do equally well! After music videos, I see myself settling into Punjabi films.

Urvashi Rautela and Mohsin Khan are going to feature together in a music video

