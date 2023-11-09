Exclusive! “This time I would do it on my own terms, I would know exactly what to say.” – Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Tanaz Irani on participating in the reality show Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has created a wave of excitement amongst viewers.

Set against the backdrop of a newsroom, this love story explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh (played Kushal Tandon) and Aradhana (played by Shivangi Joshi), who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.

The show has been going through a lot of exciting twists and turns and one of the major twists came in with the entry of the popular actress Tanaaz Irani as Bina.

Tanaaz is a very popular name in both television and Bollywood industry where she has given some amazing and memorable performances.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she talked about the role she would enjoy playing, differences in shooting between movies and tv shows and much more.

It is speculated that couples will enter the house of Bigg Boss. Since you were a part of the show earlier, would you like to enter the show again if offered?

Yes, this time I would like to enter. This time I would do it on my own terms, I would know exactly what to say. I need to talk about a lot of celebrities and I won’t change myself for anybody. I want to show the world that you can be absolutely genuine without being rude. You can be an absolutely vibrating person in the correct way. I am India’s only celebrity life coach and an energy practitioner because I went through a major medical issue which made me write a book ‘If I can, so can you’. So if I get to enter the house now, I will definitely make everyone understand it. I’m dying to do stuff like that, because when the truth rises in the correct way, everyone has to bow down to it.

Lot of actors who had disappeared for a long time can now be seen taking up OTT projects. So are you being offered OTT projects?

Yes. I am doing two amazing OTT projects where I’m playing fabulous roles. I cannot talk about it at all but I’m damn excited about it.

Tell us some subtle or un-noticed but major differences you experience in shooting for a movie and TV show?

I think the preparation part, the detailing and the longevity of the scene. Now that everything is available on Youtube and other platforms, even the fans sort of get into seeing you at various times, even when you’re not on the screen. The nice part about TV is that you get immediate feedback for your work and your fan following just increases like anything. You get so much love that you get closer. Movies are a little bit further but this (TV shows) are much closer.

This was our conversation with Tanaaz Irani aka Bina. Tell us how much you liked her role in the show, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.