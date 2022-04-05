EXCLUSIVE! 'At times, even I feel what's wrong with this guy?' Manan Joshi gets candid about the current track, Anubhav's confusion and more

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved by the audience. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh, and the storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The two play the roles of lead characters Gungun and Abhinav respectively. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show Khorkuto.

The current track of the show has left the fans on the edge of their seats, where on one hand, Riddhesh breathes his last and Anubhav marries Akriti, with further drama fans can't wait to see what Anubhav will do. Well, we got in touch with Manan to know his take on Anubhav and the current track of the show. Check out what he had to share:

The viewers want to know why is Anubhav so confused?

I am so glad that everyone can see that Anubhav is confused. He is confused, he does feel love for Gungun but he is not aware of it. Now that he has gotten married to Akriti for family's sake and he is also married to Gungun. For someone who has always been in control of his life, and exactly knows what happens. He is the most sorted person in the family and here he just doesn't know what is happening to him. Everything is out of his hands so yes this shall take some time.

How do you think Anubhav's character shall shape up further?

It is a very interesting arc; certain things come as a surprise to me as well. Anubhav's character hasn't really felt love as an emotion. He hasn't even thought he would have such strong feelings for someone as he married Gungun to save her, he does love her but isn't sure about his feelings himself, so yes, this is surely going to bring a lot more drama ahead.

Did you receive any messages about why not Gungun and why did you marry Akriti?

Yes, there have been messages people keep asking me why am I not taking a call. Just stay with Gungun, at times I also feel like telling what's wrong with this guy? Why isn't he choosing the right one? I would join the conversation about Anubhav's confusion and even I think why doesn't he just stay with Gungun. But that's the essence of the show.

