Exclusive! A Tragic incident takes place on the sets of Imlie a crew member passes away

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful and top most shows on television.

The show recently took a leap where a complete new star cast was introduced.

The show started with Sumbul and Fahmaan in lead roles which then took a leap and then Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor came on board as the new lead cast.

Once again the show took a third leap with a complete star cast. Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao are the new leads of the show.

One of the reasons the audience is hooked on to the show is because of the gripping headlines.

Very often we have seen how tragic incidents take place on sets where unfortunately someone looses their life.

One such incident took place on the sets of Imlie.

As per sources, one light man from the crew lost his life due to electric shock.

This incident took place in the afternoon and the shooting was staled.

Well, sometimes shooting for a show is not easy and such tragic incidents do take place.

