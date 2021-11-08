EXCLUSIVE! Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Anuj Khurana BAGS StarPlus' Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

Also read: Exclusive! Delnaaz Irani approached for Sony TV’s new show

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the digital industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Shaika Films.

TellyChakkar had exclusively updated that Delnaaz Irani, Mehul Buch, Now, we have exclusively learnt that Anuj Khurana has been roped in a pivotal role in the show. Details about his character or the storyline are yet to be disclosed.

Shaika Films has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star again. The show is tentatively titled Kabhi Kabhi Itefaque Se.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Siddharth Bodke APPROACHED for Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment NEXT?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.