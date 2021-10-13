Exclusive! Delnaaz Irani approached for Sony TV’s new show

MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment helmed by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are bringing a new show for Sony Entertainment Television.

The production house currently bankrolls two famous shows Choti Sarrdaarni on Colors and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus.

As per reports, the show will star Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame Abhishek Rawat and Chandni Sharma who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, have been locked to play leads in the show.

We recently reported about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain fame Tanmay Rishi in talks for the show (Read here: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta fame Tanmay Rishi to be part of Sony TV’s new show?)

We have learnt that makers have approached well-known actress Delnaaz Irani to play one of the pivotal roles in the daily. Delnaaz has been part of the entertainment industry for decades now. She is still remembered for her role in the film Kal Ho Na Ho and her stint in Bigg Boss 6.

We could not get through Delnaaz for a comment.

The show will also star talented actor Manav Gohil who is known for his stint in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tenali Rama, Kesari Nandan, Yam Hain Hum, and Shaadi Mubarak.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!

(Also read: Manish Wadhwa in talks for Sony TV’s upcoming show Baal Krishna)