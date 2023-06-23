Exclusive! &TV’s Ek Mahanayak - Dr. BR Ambedkar to take a LEAP with a new cast!

Ek Mahanayak is the story of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the founding father of the Constitution of India. For the first time, the story of Babasaheb will be shown on television through a serial.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 20:16
Dr. BR Ambedkar

Bhimrao Ambedkar is played by child artist Aayudh Bhanushali. 

Ek Mahanayak - Dr BR Ambedkar is successfully running on the small screens for a very long time now.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update from the show.

As per sources, the show is all set to take a leap, and the character of Bhimrao Ambedkar will grow up.

Sources also suggest that a new cast will enter the show.

While fans of the will be excited and sad at the same time because they have become connected with the current cast but the story needs to move on.

Are you excited to see the new leap?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 20:16

