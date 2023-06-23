Exclusive! &TV’s Ek Mahanayak - Dr. BR Ambedkar to take a LEAP with a new cast!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ek Mahanayak is the story of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the founding father of the Constitution of India. For the first time, the story of Babasaheb will be shown on television through a serial. The show will include inspiring parts of Babasaheb's life. The story of this show will begin with the childhood of Babasaheb.

Bhimrao Ambedkar is played by child artist Aayudh Bhanushali.

Ek Mahanayak - Dr BR Ambedkar is successfully running on the small screens for a very long time now.

As per sources, the show is all set to take a leap, and the character of Bhimrao Ambedkar will grow up.

Sources also suggest that a new cast will enter the show.

While fans of the will be excited and sad at the same time because they have become connected with the current cast but the story needs to move on.

Are you excited to see the new leap?

