EXCLUSIVE! Twinkle Vashisht opens up about her character Kritika in Kundali Bhagya, reveals why she is not seen in the show

The viewers have seen different shades of Kritika aka Twinkle Vashist in the drama series and loved her equally in all avatars. The actress revealed that she is currently on a break from the show.
Kritika

MUMBAI : Twinkle Vashisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. 

The actress is portraying the role of Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's sister in the show.

The viewers have seen different shades of her in the drama series and loved her equally in all different avatars. 

Well, ever since the show witnessed a leap, the viewers started missing Kritika's presence. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Twinkle who spilled beans on her character progress in the show and if viewers will get to watch her post leap. 

Twinkle revealed in an exclusive interview that she is not shooting for the show currently and will be having an on and off track. She went on to reveal that she doesn't want to be seen playing an older character at this point in her career. 

Revealing her thoughts on Kundali Bhagya taking a leap, Twinkle said, "Kritika was very much there in the storyline before the leap happened. But now, the new generation is introduced in the show. So, even if I was shooting, there was nothing much to perform as the current track is not about me. I have given 5 best years to this show. I told my creatives that I won't cut myself off from the show, but I asked for some time to work on myself. I wanted to do more promising, especially negative roles in my upcoming projects.  

Spilling beans on if Kritika will ever be back in the show, the actress quipped, "Yes, of course, I am always there and will be available when Kritika bua's character needs to be there as per the storyline. But, it has to be only for a few days. I want to spend the rest of my time working on myself as an actor."

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

