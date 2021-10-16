EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan: Jass and Tejo to have a MASSIVE CONFRONTATION at Raavan Dahan

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked.

The show is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Devirosh Films and airs on Colors. It stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Isha Malviya.

The audiences love to watch the love story between Fateh and Tejo and one of the USP of the show is the writers who have sketched the characters so well and the story these days is very engaging as Jass is back and he will be trying to create a lot of problems in Tejo’s life.

We have seen how Jasmine had reached Jaas house and she tells him that if he comes back in Tejo’s life then she will help him out and will get his mother out, she tells him that it's high time he gets back to Tejo.

In the upcoming episode, Jasss will have a huge confrontation with Tejo and will tell her to come back to him as he still loves her.

Tejo will be in shock to see him in front of her and she would be scared and wouldn’t know how to react.

He will also try to harm her and misbehaves with him but Tejo will also give him back and doesn’t listen to him.

Jass now wants Tejo in his life at any cost and thus, he will try to do every possible thing to get back.

It will be interesting to see if Jasmin would be successful in breaking Tejo and Fateh’s relationship or not as she doesn’t want anyone coming in between Fateh and her love story.

What do you think will be Fateh’s reaction when he knows that Jass is back and will Jasmin be successful in her plans?

