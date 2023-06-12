Exclusive! Udann Sapnon Ki actor Sai Ballal roped in for COLORS show Chand Jalne Laga

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Chand Jalne Laga is a new show that has begun on COLORS and the show is doing well as in its first week it was among the top twenty shows when it comes to the BARC rating.

The show stars Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh in lead roles and this for the first that the two are sharing screen space with each other.

The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Gayatri Gill Tewary under the banner of Swastik Pictures.

The fans like the chemistry between Kanika and Vishal Aditya Singh as the pairing is new and it’s a fresh new pair.

As per sources, Udann Sapnon Ki actor Sai Ballal has been roped in for COLORS show Chand Jalne Laga.

Not much is known about his character but he would be essaying the role of grandfather.

Sai Ballal is a known actor of television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Udann Sapnon Ki, Phulwa, Sherdil Shergill etc.

These days the track of the show is quite interesting and hence the audience are hooked on to the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Sai what twists and turns would come in the show.

