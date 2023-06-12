Exclusive! Udann Sapnon Ki actor Sai Ballal roped in for COLORS show Chand Jalne Laga

Chand Jalne Laga is a serial that just began on COLORS and the show is doing well. As per sources, Udann Sapnon Ki actor Sai Ballal has been roped in for COLORS show Chand Jalne Laga.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 15:30
CHAND JALNE LAGA

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Chand Jalne Laga is a new show that has begun on COLORS and the show is doing well as in its first week it was among the top twenty shows when it comes to the BARC rating.

The show stars Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh in lead roles and this for the first that the two are sharing screen space with each other.

The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Gayatri Gill Tewary under the banner of Swastik Pictures.

The fans like the chemistry between Kanika and Vishal Aditya Singh as the pairing is new and it’s a fresh new pair.

As per sources, Udann Sapnon Ki actor Sai Ballal has been roped in for COLORS show Chand Jalne Laga.

ALSO READ : Chand Jalne Laga: OMG! Tara gets trapped in a fire breakout, Deva to realise his love for her

Not much is known about his character but he would be essaying the role of grandfather.

Sai Ballal is a known actor of television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Udann Sapnon Ki, Phulwa, Sherdil Shergill etc.

These days the track of the show is quite interesting and hence the audience are hooked on to the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Sai what twists and turns would come in the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Chand Jalne Laga: Shocking! Angry Deva burst on Tara by destroying everything

 

 
 

Udann Sapnon Ki Chand Jalne Laga Colors Sai Ballal Kanika Mann Vishal Aditya Singh TellyChkakar JioCinema
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 15:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! I like how straightforward and blunt my character is in Mann Ati Sundar: Mannan Joshi
MUMBAI: Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses...
Abhishek Malhan to host the upcoming episode of Temptation Island India
MUMBAI: Fans of 'Temptation Island India' have been showering love on Karan Kundrra, often dubbing him as 'The Hottest...
Munawar Faruqui becomes the first Bigg Boss 17 contestant to be featured at New York Times Square!
MUMBAI: When fans discovered that Munawar Faruqui is making his entry into Bigg Boss 17, the fanfare and love began...
Wow! Karan Johar to make a friction ott series based on Nepotism
MUMBAI : Film maker Karan Johar is indeed one of the popular names coming from the acting industry, the film maker over...
Dabangii: Shocking! Satya bewildered by Arya’s thinking and agility
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
What! The Ott release of the movie Animal to have duration with nearly 4 hours?
MUMBAI : Movie Animal is getting some blockbuster response from the fans and audience the movie which has Ranbir Kapoor...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
What! When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about avoiding misogynistic films due to his ‘value system’, Netizens react on viral video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankita Lokhande
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are given a choice of choosing comfort or game over their partners; Vicky backstabs Ankita
BIGG BOSS
Exclusive! Jigna Vora reveals the reason why Neil and Ankita don’t get along and speaks about Aishwarya’s ex coming out and speaking
Krishna Gokani
Exclusive: Ivanka Das and Krishna Gokani roped in for Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga!
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Check out the nominated contestants for this week, one of them to get eliminated during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande put in a spot as Bigg Boss gives option of living in the Dil room but in return to nominate Vicky for the whole season and saving Neil Bhatt
GULZAR KHAN
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Gulzar Khan roped in for COLORS show Suhaagan