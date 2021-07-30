EXCLUSIVE! Uday Pratap Singh and Farhina Parvez bag Zee TV's Riston Ka Manjha?

MUMBAI: Zee TV introduced its new show Rishton Ka Manjha recently; the show will have the backdrop of Kolkata where two people will struggle in the outside world for survival.

Their life is full of challenges and there is a lot of chaos around their love story.

It was earlier updated that Aanchal Goswami and Krushal Ahuja are in the lead roles.

Now we have exclusively learned that Uday Pratap Singh and Farhina Parvez will also be a part of the show.

We also reported about Nandini Chatterjee being roped in for the show.

