News

EXCLUSIVE! Uday Pratap Singh and Farhina Parvez bag Zee TV's Riston Ka Manjha?

Uday Pratap Singh and Farhina Parvez will be seen in Zee TV's show Riston Ka Manjha.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jul 2021 07:01 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Zee TV introduced its new show Rishton Ka Manjha recently; the show will have the backdrop of Kolkata where two people will struggle in the outside world for survival.

Their life is full of challenges and there is a lot of chaos around their love story.

It was earlier updated that Aanchal Goswami and Krushal Ahuja are in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bengali Actress Nandini Chatterjee has been ROPED in for Zee TV's Rishton Ka Manjha?

Now we have exclusively learned that Uday Pratap Singh and Farhina Parvez will also be a part of the show.

We also reported about Nandini Chatterjee being roped in for the show.

We promise to be back with more details regarding any development on this show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Munira Kudrati and Aman Gandhi ROPED in for Zee Tv's new show BhagyaLakshmi

Tags Uday Pratap Singh Farhina Parvez Zee TV Riston Ka Manjha Aanchal Goswami Krushal Ahuja Nandini Chatterjee TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See