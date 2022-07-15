EXCLUSIVE! Udti Ka Naam Rajjo gets a launch date; Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey undergoes a time slot change

We revealed that Rajveer Singh is most likely to play the lead in the show, a source close to the show revealed that he has been finalised. 

 

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

We exclusively updated Siddharth Vasudev joining the cast in a pivotal role, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen the actor in numerous mythological and saas-bahu drama shows. We can't wait to see the character he shall unveil with this show. 

Mukta Dhond discovered a new face as the lead opposite Rajveer Singh. Her name is Celesti Bairagey, and she is an Assam-based influencer, the actress has been in numerous regional films and music videos, and she is quite famous on social media. 

We later revealed that Kalp Shah has been roped into the show, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. Kalp has been a part of Aarya 2, Meenakshi Sundreswar, Bamini and Boys and more. 

We exclusively updated the show gets titled and that is Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. Now, the breaking news is that the show gets a launch date, the show will launch on 8th August at 7 pm and Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey will go for a time slot change. 

It is surely going to be interesting to see what this new pair is going to unveil for the viewers with the upcoming show. 

