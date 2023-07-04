Exclusive! Ulka Gupta calls up this person to relive a hilarious incident

Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star. She made her acting debut in Resham Dankh before playing Saloni's daughter Savri in Saat Phere. She gained fame for her multifaceted role as Manu in Jhansi Ki Rani.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 15:28
Ulka Gupta

MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star. She made her acting debut in Resham Dankh before playing Saloni's daughter Savri in Saat Phere. She gained fame for her multifaceted role as Manu in Jhansi Ki Rani. 

She portrayed Ami in the Zee TV series Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She acted with Akash Puri, the son of Puri Jagannadh, in the Ramesh Prasad-produced Telugu film Andhra Pori. It became available in June 2015. In the Tollywood film Rudhramadevi, she portrayed the main character. 

Also read - This is what Banni Chow’s Ulka Gupta is up to after the show went off-air! 

Ulka was last seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery. The show recently went off-air. Since then, fans have been waiting to see her in a new project and have been wondering what she is up to.

Recently, she was in conversation in TellyChakkar, where she made an important call to her closest friend. 

The actress revealed how she missed travelling and did the same post completing the shoot of Banni Chow Home Delivery. On this, we asked her about the time she was travelling with her friend Sumbul Touqeer Khan and the latter got bit by a monkey.

Ulka revealed that Sumbul and she travelled to Ooty for a vacation, where they planned for a sightseeing. That is when she got scratched by a monkey and Sumbul was bitten by it. They both found the incident really funny at that point, but later, they took safety measures as well. 

Later, Ulka also called Sumbul to relive the incident. She actress picked up the call and both talked about how entertaining and hilarious the whole incident was. They also revealed that they were scared of monkeys in the entire trip.

Sumbul, on call, revealed how Ulka always took good care of her all the time. She always took the responsibility to take care of Sumbul's health, from calling doctors to personally being there for her. While Sumbul felt grateful, Ulka questioned why she wouldn't, as she loved her a lot. She further said that both of them would always take care of each other, such is their friendship.

Ulka Gupta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are best of friends and it is rare to find friendships like that in today's world.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Meet Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta aka Banni’s Real-Life Girl Gang!

Ulka Gupta Banni Chow Home Delivery StarPlus Sumbul Touqeer Khan Imlie Bigg Boss 16 travel TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 15:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Join Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Punit J. Pathak as they bring the house down with ‘Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull' on COLORS
MUMBAI :Giving a new twist to entertainment with a unique blend of fiction and non-fiction, COLORS’ latest offering ‘...
Wow! Ayesha Singh from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shares clip from a good day spent with a special someone
MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Shocking! Is all well between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod? As the actress deletes his photos from social media
MUMBAI :In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod have currently won...
Wow! Team Mirzapur reunites at the screening of Jubilee, here is the pictures
MUMBAI: Mirzapur is no doubt one of the most loved web series we have on digital platform, the Season 1 and the season...
Exclusive! Ulka Gupta calls up this person to relive a hilarious incident
MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star. She made her acting debut in Resham Dankh before playing Saloni'...
Recent Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Exciting! Salman Khan announces the trailer release date of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; fans can't keep calm

Latest Video

Related Stories
Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull
Join Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Punit J. Pathak as they bring the house down with ‘Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull' on COLORS
Ayesha Singh
Wow! Ayesha Singh from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shares clip from a good day spent with a special someone
Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod?
Shocking! Is all well between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod? As the actress deletes his photos from social media
Meet the real love of Abhinav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Wow! Meet the real love of Abhinav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
JANNAT / FAISU
Lovely! Fans celebrate the anniversary of the beginning of Faisu and Jannat’S friendship
Gaurika Sharma
Gaurika Sharma roped in to play titular role in 'Shravani'