Exclusive! Ulka Gupta calls up this person to relive a hilarious incident

MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star. She made her acting debut in Resham Dankh before playing Saloni's daughter Savri in Saat Phere. She gained fame for her multifaceted role as Manu in Jhansi Ki Rani.

She portrayed Ami in the Zee TV series Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She acted with Akash Puri, the son of Puri Jagannadh, in the Ramesh Prasad-produced Telugu film Andhra Pori. It became available in June 2015. In the Tollywood film Rudhramadevi, she portrayed the main character.

Ulka was last seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery. The show recently went off-air. Since then, fans have been waiting to see her in a new project and have been wondering what she is up to.

Recently, she was in conversation in TellyChakkar, where she made an important call to her closest friend.

The actress revealed how she missed travelling and did the same post completing the shoot of Banni Chow Home Delivery. On this, we asked her about the time she was travelling with her friend Sumbul Touqeer Khan and the latter got bit by a monkey.

Ulka revealed that Sumbul and she travelled to Ooty for a vacation, where they planned for a sightseeing. That is when she got scratched by a monkey and Sumbul was bitten by it. They both found the incident really funny at that point, but later, they took safety measures as well.

Later, Ulka also called Sumbul to relive the incident. She actress picked up the call and both talked about how entertaining and hilarious the whole incident was. They also revealed that they were scared of monkeys in the entire trip.

Sumbul, on call, revealed how Ulka always took good care of her all the time. She always took the responsibility to take care of Sumbul's health, from calling doctors to personally being there for her. While Sumbul felt grateful, Ulka questioned why she wouldn't, as she loved her a lot. She further said that both of them would always take care of each other, such is their friendship.

Ulka Gupta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are best of friends and it is rare to find friendships like that in today's world.

