Exclusive! Upasana Singh and Ikhlaq Khan roped in for the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show?

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will begin soon, as per sources Upasana Singh and Ikhlaq Khan have been roped in for the show.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 23:40
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows of television.

The show is also done well when it came to the TRP ratings as always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy of the television industry.

As we had reported earlier that the show had gone on a break for a few months and is returning back in the first week of September.

As per sources, Upasana Singh and Ikhlaq Khan have been roped in for the show and they would be seen in the upcoming season.

They would be essaying the character of Kapil’s mother–in–law and father-in-law respectively.

Ikhlaq Khan is known for his roles in movies like Raghu Romeo, Dor, and Dasvidaniya.

Upasna has been part of The Kapil Sharma Show earlier, but she left the show owing to some differences between the actor, makers and the actress.

In a recent interview, the actress said that she doesn’t mind to return back to the show and if she is approached and things work out then she doesn’t mind coming on board.

Well, there is no doubt that Upasana was loved ad Kapil’s Bua, and the fans missed watching her on screen.

It will be interesting to see Upasna back on the show.

Are you excited about the upcoming season of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

