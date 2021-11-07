EXCLUSIVE! Utkarsh Gupta opens up on his role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, talks about his bond with Naagin 5 star cast, says "They are people with different vibes but lots of positivity"

MUMBAI: Utkarsh Gupta is currently seen in Sony TV's recently released show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor is seen playing the role of Kunal Randhawa, Ram's best friend.

The handsome hunk's character is quite fun-loving and the viewers are impressed with Utkarsh's stellar performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Utkarsh who spoke at length about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and much more.

How relatable is your character? What do you love the most about your role?

I was a silent boy till I was in 7th grade. I used to never talk much with anyone. But suddenly, after my 9th grade, I changed. But somewhere, I feel this character is very similar to me in real life as I was like this in my 7th standard. The one thing I like the most about Kunal is that there is a concern for Ram whenever he says anything. His actions too say the same. He is a little bit shy in front of girls, which is a good thing.

What kind of roles are you looking forward to doing in the future?

The kind of role I want to portray in the future is to play a lead role in a Balaji show. Let's see where my journey takes me.

Tell us about your bond with Naagin 5 cast.

The entire star cast of Naagin 5 is extremely loveable. They are such people who have different vibes but they are all positive people. I really love that. We all are connected to each other somewhere around. We chat on Instagram and WhatsApp. We all keep planning to catch up but it never happens because of Corona. But we all will soon meet and you will get to see more pictures on social media.

Utkarsh has previously starred in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Dance India Dance, MTV Splitsvilla 8, among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.