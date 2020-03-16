EXCLUSIVE! Vaishnavi Ganatra on the rising competition between the contemporaries of her age: What keeps me grounded is the fact that I know whatever is meant for me will come to me

MUMBAI : Vaishnavi Ganatra is impressing one and all with her stellar performance in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa.

The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab in the lead roles.

Woh To Hai Albelaa also has Kinshuk Vaidya and Rachie Sharma playing pivotal roles.

Vaishnavi is seen playing the role of Priya Sharma in the show and portrays Hiba aka Sayuri Sharma's sister's character in the drama series.

The show's story is getting interesting with every passing day and so are the characters.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vaishnavi who spoke in length about her personal and professional life.

Shopping is something which every girl likes to do. How much do you love shopping? How often do you do it? One thing that is found in bulk in your wardrobe?

I like shopping. I mean, I would prefer food over clothes but it's a close call. I shop often. Impulsive shopping is something I do quite often. I really like buying cute summer dresses, over-sized graphic tees and sweatshirts. I never get tired of buying them and that’s the only reason why you would find so many hoodies and sweatshirts in my wardrobe. I also own a lot of dresses.

How do you spend your day when you are not shooting?

I pretty much stick to my regular routine when I am not shooting. I wake up, have breakfast and workout in the morning. I watch web shows for a while whenever I am free throughout the day. I make it a point that I try to eat as healthy as I can and don’t binge when I’m at home. I like listening to music, going for a walk, planning a photo shoot and most importantly, I make sure to spend quality time with my family. While I'm shooting, I don't get enough time to spend with them. So, whenever I'm home, I chill with them. Sometimes, my co-actors and I plan outings too.

There are a lot of actors of your age who are doing equally well. Does the thought about the comparisons with your contemporaries bother you?

Of course, there will be a lot of other actors who must be doing equally well. There is always going to be competition in the world, not just in this career but everywhere. There are going to be ups and downs, feelings and insecurities. But the best part of competition is that through it, we discover what we are capable of, and how much more we can do than we thought it was ever possible. What keeps me grounded is the fact that I know whatever is meant for me will come to me. This helps me get a grip on reality and my thoughts. Being a part of this industry, I have to get used to the friendly banter because obviously, everyone wants to do better. Although my competition will only remain with myself. I wish to do better than what I have already done and keep polishing myself in this journey.

My heart is at ease knowing that what is meant for me will never miss me and that which misses me, was never meant for me. I don’t feel the need to compete or seek validation. I just have to perform and give my best. I have to work hard and not let negative energies catch hold of me. I will stay focused and keep working hard, everything that belongs in my life will make its way to me!

Vaishnavi has previously done Zee TV's show Humari Waali Good News.

