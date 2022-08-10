Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

MUMBAI :Film Farm India is a production house that produces Indian soap operas for various channels like Zee TV and Colors TV. It was founded and established in 2004 by Pintoo and Rupali Guha. They have produced various popular shows out of which few include Uttaran, Dil Se Diya Vachan, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, and Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

Their latest show on Star Bharat, ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ is receiving a very good response from the audience. The show stars Vibhay Roy (playing the role of Som), Kaajal Chauhan (playing the role of Gaura) and Sushmita Mukherjee will play the role of Saas. It is a dramedy show and the concept is very unique as it’s the first time in the Indian Television history that a saas is shown as a ghost.

As per sources, Varsha Sharma is soon to enter the show as Divya. Varsha Sharma has earlier appeared in Dangal TV show Rakshabandhan - Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal.

