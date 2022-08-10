Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

The show stars Vibhay Roy (playing the role of Som), Kaajal Chauhan (playing the role of Gaura) and Sushmita Mukherjee will play the role of Saas.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 12:14
MUMBAI :Film Farm India is a production house that produces Indian soap operas for various channels like Zee TV and Colors TV. It was founded and established in 2004 by Pintoo and Rupali Guha. They have produced various popular shows out of which few include Uttaran, Dil Se Diya Vachan, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, and Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

Also read - 'My TV journey is about hard work not hardships,' says Kajal Chauhan

Their latest show on Star Bharat, ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ is receiving a very good response from the audience. The show stars Vibhay Roy (playing the role of Som), Kaajal Chauhan (playing the role of Gaura) and Sushmita Mukherjee will play the role of Saas. It is a dramedy show and the concept is very unique as it’s the first time in the Indian Television history that a saas is shown as a ghost.

As per sources, Varsha Sharma is soon to enter the show as Divya. Varsha Sharma has earlier appeared in Dangal TV show Rakshabandhan  - Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal.

Also read -  Exclusive! Urmila Sharma roped in for Star Bharat’s Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

Let’s see what twists and turns this character will bring.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

 

 

 

Varsha Sharma Meri Saas Bhoot Hai Star Bharat RadhaKrishn serial Dangal TV Rakshabandhan Kaajal Chauhan Vibhav Roy Sushmita Mukherjee TellyChakkar
