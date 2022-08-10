Exclusive! Vatsal Sheth roped in for Star Plus' next with Story Square Productions

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 18:13
Vatsal Sheth

Story Square productions is one of the most famous and successful production houses in the world of entertainment.

They have produced shows like, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee etc.

As per sources, the production house is coming up with a new show on Star Plus in which we will get to see Vatsal Sheth playing a pivotal role.

Vatsal Sheth earned his fame with the movie Tarzan The Wonder Car. Other than that, the actor has given her acting contributions in shows and movies like Ek Hasina Thi, Rishton Ka Saudagar... Baazigar, Haasil, Hostel, and much more

Are you excited for this upcoming show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

