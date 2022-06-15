Exclusive! Veer Choudhary roped in for Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing in the latest news from the world of entertainment.

Sony SAB has some amazing light-hearted shows that one can watch with their family.

We had exclusively reported about Sab Tv coming up with a new show soon titled Pushpa Impossible.

It will be a women-centric show and actress Karun Pandey is locked for the lead role.

Soon, another show is all set to be launched. Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series.

The title of the show is Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves.

We have exclusively got to know that actor Veer Choudhary has been roped in for the show where he will be having a pivotal role.

Veer Choudhary is a well known actor and he is best known for his roles in Kumkum Bhagya, Nima Denzongpa and Crime Patrol.

Not much is known about his role but he will be having a pivotal role in the show.

