Exclusive! Veer Choudhary roped in for Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

Veer Choudhary is a well known actor and he is best known his roles in Kumkum Bhagya, Nima Denzongpa and Crime Patrol and now the actor has been roped in for the upcoming show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 17:22
Exclusive! Veer Choudhary roped in for Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing in the latest news from the world of entertainment.

Sony SAB has some amazing light-hearted shows that one can watch with their family.

We had exclusively reported about Sab Tv coming up with a new show soon titled Pushpa Impossible.

It will be a women-centric show and actress Karun Pandey is locked for the lead role.

Soon, another show is all set to be launched. Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series.

The title of the show is Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures )

We have exclusively got to know that actor Veer Choudhary  has been roped in for the show where he will be having a pivotal role.

Veer Choudhary is a well known actor and he is best known for his roles in Kumkum Bhagya, Nima Denzongpa and Crime Patrol.

Not much is known about his role but he will be having a pivotal role in the show.

We promise to bring you more updates on the series.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures)

Shezaan m khan Hero - Gayab Mode On Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Paramavatar Shri Krishna Vishkanya Dev season 1 and 2 Nima Denzongpa Taara From Satara Silsila Pyaar Ka Chandra Nandini Prithvi Vallabh Jodha Akbar Sony Sab Alibaba Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul Aayush Shrivastava TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 17:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors fame Kaushik Chakravorty to be seen in Siddharth Roy Kapur's film Bas Karo Aunty
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of films.  We all know that a lot of...
EXCLUSIVE! Vanraj gives a final warning to Samar, Toshu and Pakhi; Barkha is jealous of Anupamaa and accuses her of taking away her daughter
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya Fame Mohammed Saud to enter SAB TVs Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world...
Bigg Boss OTT: MTV Splitsvilla winner Jay Dudhane to be part of the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful show on television and the contestants of the show became Last year, the...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Khare is all set to enter StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Shocking! Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani gets trolled on their Metro travelling video, netizens are saying 'poor celebrities they even do not know how to use the ticket and pass through the gate'
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo which has Varun Dhawan  Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Maniesh Paul,...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors fame Kaushik Chakravorty to be seen in Siddharth Roy Kapur's film Bas Karo Aunt
EXCLUSIVE! Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors fame Kaushik Chakravorty to be seen in Siddharth Roy Kapur's film Bas Karo Aunty
Latest Video