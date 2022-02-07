Exclusive! Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer roped in for Prem Entertainment and Frames Production next starring Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

The show will be bankrolled by production houses Prem Entertainment and Frame Production.

We have exclusively learned that Pankaj Dheer has bagged Prem Entertainment and Frames Production next starring Shoaib Ibrahim.

He has appeared in Hindi films and TV series. He is known for his role of Karna in the TV series Mahabharat and other roles in Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug and Badho Bahu. He has also appeared in several Hindi films in small roles, including Sadak, Soldier and Baadshah.

However, more details regarding his role and the show are not known yet.

Frames Production is a multifaceted production company that produces soap operas, reality shows, and more on Indian television. It is one of the top TV serial production houses in Mumbai.

