Exclusive: Veteran actor Rituraj Singh to enter Anupamaa!

Star Plus show Anupama is one of the most loud shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles as Anupama and Anuj.

We recently witnessed how Anuj and Anupama have a massive showdown post which they decide to live separately. While Anupama becomes a chef at a restaurant Anuj becomes a business tycoon. We also reported that Anuj's doppelganger will soon be seen in USA looking dapper riding a bike.

We have hear that veteran actor and popular face of television, Rituraj Singh will soon enter Anupamaa.

Rituraj is known for his stint in Banegi Apni Baat, Hitler Didi, Jyoti and a plethora of other television projects.

Rituraj will be seen in a significant role in Anupamaa.

