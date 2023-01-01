EXCLUSIVE! Veteran actress Sheela Sharma opens up about her character on Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua; says, “I like to play roles my age, I have accepted it and am happy about it”

MUMBAI: Sheela Sharma is a veteran actress who has been a part of the industry since the 1980s. Sheela Sharma has worked on both Hindi and Gujarati projects. She has done several films as well as television shows. She is best known for her roles in the movies Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Nadiya Ke Paar (1982). She even played a prominent role in Mahabharat (1988) as Devaki. She is very well known and is loved for her performances in every character she portrays

She is currently a part of Zee Tv’s recently launched show Rabb Se Hai Dua where she essays the role of a grandmother.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights.

How do you feel being back on screen after a break?

I feel great. Acting is my biggest passion in life right from the beginning. The feeling is just too good. I feel like I am breathing again. Otherwise, life is pointless without acting for me. I feel the routine you have does not have value until you work too. For me, that is acting, facing the camera, and going through the whole process. It gets me moving.

How do you like the show and its plot?

It’s a very interesting plot and it has all the values in it. It is a Muslim story and everything is being kept in mind about this the culture, the prayers, and the traditions. The story has all the elements which are required in today’s date for a good show. I find it good the way family and the relationships involved are being portrayed. They are showing different relations and generation gaps well. The values have been maintained and it feels very interesting to play out my character. I feel this is what is working in today’s date, people being able to relate to the characters and the show.

You have been a part of the industry for so long and have done so much work. What made you say yes to the show?

I have done a lot of work but at this point in my life, if I feel that I can play a 35-year-old mother, it won’t be possible. That is how it is. I like to play roles my age. I have accepted it and am happy about it. I am also looking forward to playing stronger characters and being able to do justice to them.

