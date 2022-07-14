EXCLUSIVE! Vidhi Pandya on Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye wrapping up: I have lived my life in these six months and still enjoying the last few flavors of Saumya's character

Vidhi Pandya who plays the character of Saumya opens up on Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye wrapping up within 6 months of its launch and much more. 

Vidhi Pandya

MUMBAI: Vidhi Pandya has become a household name for her current show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. 

The actress is seen playing the character of Saumya Verma in the show and the viewers are in love with her. 

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye marks the second collaboration of Vidhi and Vijayendra Kumeria who had earlier starred together in Colors' popular show Udaan. 

The viewers are simply loving Vidhi and Vijayendra's on-screen pairing. 

While the show is doing great, the makers have decided to wrap it up within a few months of its launch.

This news came as a huge shocker for the fans. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vidhi who spoke about her character, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye going off-air and much more. 

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Final Move! Armaan is bankrupt now, Prisha breaks up with him, leaving him alone and heartbroken

 

What was your reaction when you came to know that Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye is wrapping up?

I feel blessed to be a part of this show. Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye had a good run of 6 months. I am pretty satisfied with my journey. The endings are always sad. But somehow I feel complete and grateful that the story and the message that we wanted to give to the fans was fulfilled in these six months. I thank the viewers for giving so much love and support and I hope they have learnt many positive things from our show. 

Do you feel that your character has ben justified the way it was supposed to be?

Of course, it was! The show was not just about a girl and her aspirations, it's about the 'Chhal' that Armaan did with Saumya. My character is totally justified in the show as the title is Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. There is no 'Chhal' done by the makers and the producers. I am extremely happy and the way my character has turned out to be in the show. 

How challenging was your phase as Saumya in the show?

I have lived my life in these six months. My character graph on raised higher. It wasn't a typical determined heroine. I think Saumya has gone through every emotional phase that the human being goes through. That's the best part about it. Saumya was shown both strong and weak at times and she fought for herself. As an actor, it has been challenging and its been fun to do. I am still enjoying the last few flavors of Saumya. 

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye will air its last episode on 7th August!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Victory! Saumya turns Harsh’s saviour, Harsh sign the confession papers


 

