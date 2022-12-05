EXCLUSIVE! Vidhi Pandya opens up on how Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye has brought a change in the mindset of people, shares about her alternate career choices apart from acting and much more

Vidhi Pandya who has been in the showbiz world for a very long time, talks about the pros and cons of being an actor, shares her alternate career plan and much more.
MUMBAI: Sony TV rolled out a new show titled Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye a few months ago.

The show stars Vidhi Pandya and Vijayendra Kumeria who are seen playing the lead roles in this drama series. 

The fans are thrilled to see Vidhi and Vijayendra once again teaming up for Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye after Udaan. 

Armaan and Saumya's on-screen Jodi has become a huge hit. 

Vidhi is having a gala time shooting for the show and the viewers are in love with her stellar performance. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vidhi who not just spoke about the show but many more interesting things. 

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye is a story of a woman who has to constantly prove her worth. Fans are loving the realistic story, especially women are able to relate to it. What do you have to say about it?

I am really thankful that women are appreciating the show. But I also want men to appreciate it, that's when we will call it a real success. Because we are trying to make a woman strong but we also want to see a change in the mindset of men. They should learn how to respect women. 

Life in the showbiz world always seems extremely glamourous. But only the one who experiences it for real knows how it is. What are the pros and cons of being an actor?

There are many pros and cons. The cons are that any random people will interfere in your life, become judgmental, spread dirty rumours, and much more. The personal life of an actor is ruined at times. Pros for me are that I am living my dream and doing something that I love. I read Bhagavad Gita and that helps me a lot to be focused and ignore all negativity. Pros are that I love the work I do and want to do it till my last breath. 

Did you ever think about taking up any alternative profession as a backup for stepping into acting?

No, I always wanted to be an actor ever since I became a bit mature. I knew I want to join the showbiz world. When I started working, acting is the only thing I'll do till I am alive. So, there is no alternative plan. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 03:35

Latest Video