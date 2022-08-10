EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma talks about being a foodie; says, "The weirdest food I have ever had is kofte”

MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on Indian television. The ratings are exceptionally good and the audience loves the track of the show and the chemistry between Virat and Pakhi.

Vihan Verma plays the role of Mohit Chavan, Virat’s cousin. The audience loves him for his character.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights.

What is the weirdest food you have ever had?

“The weirdest food I have ever had is kofte. I for some reason don’t get the knack for it. Earlier I used to find sushi very weird but surprisingly I started developing a taste for that. Salami also I find weird. So I think Salami and kofte, are two things I don’t understand.”

What is your GoTo food joint?

“My GoTo food place is Mc Donalds. That is my comfort food. Either Mc Donalds or any place with pizza on its menu.”

What is your favorite ghar ka khana?

“My favorite ghar ka khana is pulses, rice, curd, and pickle.”

One dish you love to cook and one you hate to?

“Honestly, I am not a very cooking kind of person. I love to cook Maggi. But during the lockdown, my mother had been diagnosed with Covid and we had no help so I had to take care of things. I felt that making ladyfinger is very easy. I don’t like making rice. I find it very scary when you have to strain all that water. Because I am a very clumsy person when it comes to the kitchen. It is easy but I have that fear that my hand might get burned with hot water while straining rice.”

What is your midnight craving?

“My midnight craving is ice cream, chips, and all the other junk food. Be it packed chips or homemade namkeen snacks, I love such items.”

Are you a tea person or a coffee person?

“I am not a very beverage person. I drink according to whatever I feel like drinking, sometimes tea and sometimes coffee. But I would like to go with tea because my inclination towards it is more.”

What is your favorite cheat meal?

“My favorite cheat meal is mutton curry.”

